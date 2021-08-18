Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Indictment: Paterson Baby Died From Sex Assault
News

NJ Temporarily Suspends License Of Paterson Massage Therapist Accused Of Sex Abuse In Bergen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jhon A. Cabrera
Jhon A. Cabrera Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A massage therapist from Paterson had his state license temporarily suspended after he was charged with sexually abusing two different female clients in Bergen County, authorities said Wednesday.

Jhon A. Cabrera, 28, was first charged this past March with groping the breast of a client at a Hackensack spa.

A joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Emerson police led to additional charges in May that Cabrera “penetrated” another client without consent at a spa in Emerson in 2016.

Cabrera resolved an investigation by the New Jersey Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy by agreeing to the temporary suspension of his license until the criminal charges are resolved and the board decides how to proceed, state Attorney General Andrew Bruck said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.