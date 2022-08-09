Contact Us
NJ Teacher Secretly Snapped Inappropriate Pics Of Girl, Uploaded Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Nicholas Brozina
Nicholas Brozina Photo Credit: Cumberland County Jail

A 44-year-old school teacher from South Jersey is accused of uploading child pornography and taking "inappropriate" photos of a girl, authorities said.

Nicholas Brozina of Stow Creek was arrested after a cyber tip referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. 

Through investigative measures, Brozina — a teacher in the Salem County Special Services School District — was developed as a suspect, she said. Prosecutors also allege Brozina inappropriately photographed a minor — not a student in the district he worked in — without her knowledge.

Brozina was later charged with child endangerment, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography.

The child was not a student in the Salem County district, and Brozina is no longer employed there, officials said.

