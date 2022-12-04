NJ Teacher Saves Student Choking On Water Bottle Cap (VIDEO)

The moment a New Jersey math teacher came to the rescue of a 9-year-old student choking on a bottle cap was captured in an action-packed video clip making headlines across the state.

Robert, a third-grade student at the East Orange Community Charter School, had gotten the cap stuck in his throat after trying to remove it from a water bottle with his mouth during a lesson on Wednesday, April 6, News12 Bronx reports.

The clip first shows Robert running to the sink and attempting to “cough it out,” as he describes in an interview with ABC.

When that failed, he ran to his teacher, JaNiece Jenkins, who immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver without hesitation.

Jenkins has been a teacher for 14 years, the last five of them spent with the East Orange charter school, according to ABC. She was being recognized by representatives across the state for her heroic actions, including in a Tweet from Rep. Donald Payne Jr.:

“I want to praise JaNiece Jenkins, a teacher at East Orange Community Charter School,” Payne Jr. writes. “…Jenkins is a true community hero!”

