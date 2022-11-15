NJ Tax Preparer Admits Helping Dozens Of Clients Cheat IRS Out Of $500,000

A Union County tax preparer admitted that she helped dozens of clients cheat the government out of nearly a half-million dollars, federal authorities said.

Nehemie Leon, of Roselle, worked for Preferred Tax Choice in Irvington, records show.

While there, Leon admitted in court, she “fabricated and inflated” certain tax credits, itemized deductions, expenses, and exemptions for a host of clients, said Tammy Tomlins, the acting special agent in charge of IRS-Criminal Investigation’s Newark Field Office.

Altogether, Leon prepared more than 100 individual returns for 31 clients, Tomlins said.

The total loss to the Internal Revenue Service as a result of the false and fraudulent tax returns Leon prepared for the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 tax years was approximately $479,039, she said.

Rather than risk the result of a trial, Leon took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, the SAC said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Samantha C. Fasanello, who secured the plea, will handle the sentencing before U. S. District Judge Esther Salas on April 27, 2023, she said.

“While the majority of tax preparers are honest and provide a valuable service to their clients, there are some who are not honest,” Tomlins said.

“Dishonest tax preparers use a variety of methods to cheat, including falsifying information on tax returns to generate larger refunds for their clients,” she said. “Criminal Investigation will continue to ensure all tax practitioners, tax preparers and others who practice in the tax law profession adhere to professional standards and follow the law.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.