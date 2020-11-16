Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Firefighter Falls Through Floor In Hasbrouck Heights Blaze
News

NJ Suspends Jury Trials, Grand Juries Amid Second COVID-19 Wave

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
An up-close drone shot of the statue atop the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.
An up-close drone shot of the statue atop the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Randall Esulto of BerCo Aerial

New Jersey's highest court suspended all criminal and civil jury trials and in-person grand jury sessions Monday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the Garden State.

“The increasing rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths make it impracticable and unsafe for certain in-person court events to continue at the level reached during the past few months,” State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote.

In-person grand jury panels can continue to convene virtually in all 21 counties, under the order signed by Rabner.

Socially distanced jury trials and in-person grand jury sessions in New Jersey’s courts had resumed in September after six months of all-remote proceedings.

However, New Jersey officials this weekend reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day – 4,395 -- since April.

By Monday night, the number of cumulative positive tests reportedly had risen by 6,757 since Saturday -- from 274,736 to 281,493.

The state’s highest court extended the periods of excludable time that prosecutors have for bringing cases to a grand jury by 45 days.

“Selections of new grand jury panels will continue in a virtual format,” the order says. “The Judiciary has provided technology as necessary to enable participation by all qualified jurors.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, judges have conducted more than 100,000 remote court events involving more than 1.2 million participants,” the Supremes wrote in a Monday announcement. “The one in-person jury trial in progress will be allowed to continue.

“Fewer in-person trials are ordinarily held in late-November and December. Since September, about a dozen jury trials have been conducted.

“The resumption of jury trials, though, resulted in the resolution of more than 115 criminal cases and settlements in more than 225 civil cases.”

The court said it will “continue to be guided by experts in public health as it administers court operations in a manner that prioritizes the safety of court users.” 

******

ALSO SEE: Hackensack University Medical Center is suspending all visits again, with certain exceptions, amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Daily Voice has learned.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/news/hackensack-university-medical-center-suspends-visits-amid-covid-19-resurgence/798024/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.