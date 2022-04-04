NJ Students' Spring Break Plans Fouled By Airline Cancellations: Reports

Foul weather in Florida was blamed for wrecking spring break travel plans for many New Jersey high school students, as originally reported by NJ Advance Media.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as in Baltimore and New York, among others.

More than 3,500 US flights were canceled nationwide, according to The Associated Press.

Seniors at West Deptford and Gateway Regional High Schools in Gloucester County were among those whose flights were canceled, according to 6ABC Action News.

Gateway seniors were supposed to fly out on Spirit Airlines to Orlando on Monday morning to enjoy spring break at Disney World, but the district received word Sunday night that the flight had been canceled, Principal Jeff Pierro told NJ Advance Media. Plans to reschedule Gateway's trip were uncertain.

Flight cancellations also snarled many return trips from Florida.

Seniors from Ocean County's Pinelands Regional High School were about to return from Orlando on Saturday when their Jet Blue flight was canceled, according to 107.3 radio.

After multiple cancellations, Pinelands was able to book a charter flight to Newark on Monday, April 4.

