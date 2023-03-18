NJ Soccer Player Henry Meacock Dies Suddenly During Spring Break

New Jersey native and soccer player Henry Meacock died suddenly while on college spring break at Ohio State University, according to multiple news reports.

The Westfield native was majoring in finance at OSU, according to his LinkedIn page.

OSU released a statement mourning his death to the Columbus Dispatch. Meacock's sister, Ellie, penned a tribute to him on Instagram, which was later made private.

"My baby brother, I can’t believe it,” she writes. “Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever. The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours.”

Meacock worked as a golf caddy at Echo Lake Country Club and grew up playing soccer, which he continued at Ohio State.

"Soccer has allowed me to learn how to work with teammates and coaches and how to put the group ahead of the individual," he writes on LinkedIn. "I am interested in the reinsurance and insurance industry as it relates to my finance major and has been a core industry within my family."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

