NJ Soap Opera Actor Fired For Breaking COVID-19 Protocol: Report

Actor and New Jersey native Richard Burgi has been fired from the "Young and the Restless" for violating the CBS show's COVID-19 protocol, Variety reports.

The 63-year-old Montclair native announced the news in an Instagram live post on Jan. 11, saying he "naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID-19 policy," the outlet says.

Burgi apparently tested positive for COVID-19 over Christmas, waited five days, and produced two negative test results before returning to the production set. The breach occurred because the show's guidelines state that anyone who tests positive must wait 10 days before coming back.

According to the CDC's recommendations issued on Dec. 27, those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic should be isolated for no more than five days.

Burgi was known for playing Ashland Locke on the daytime soap opera since March 2021.

Click here for the full story from Variety.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.