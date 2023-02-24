NJ Shooter Convicted Of Leaving Victim For Dead As He Drove Off In His Vehicle: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man has been convicted of murder, carjacking and other offenses after he shot and killed a man and then stole his car in November 2021, authorities in Atlantic County said.

Jermaine Wharton, 33, of Pleasantville, first tried breaking into a witnesses car before he went over to Ivan Smith's vehicle on the 900 Block of North Main Street around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

That's when Wharton shot Smith then drove off to Millville in his car, leaving him to die on the ground, the ACPO said.

Wharton was found guilty of the charges, which included murder and weapons offenses on Feb. 23. Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

