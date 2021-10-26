NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Nor'easter

Several New Jersey school districts were closed or had delayed openings on Tuesday due to the Nor'easter.
Between 1 and 4 inches of rain were possible during the storm across the Garden State.
The following districts were closed:
- Bayonne Public Schools
- Butler Public Schools
- Hazlet Township Public Schools
- Jersey City School District
- Montclair
- Orange Public Schools
- Paterson Public Schools
The following districts had delayed openings:
- Harrison School District
- Madison Public Schools
- Mendham Boro
- Milltown School District
- Piscataway School District
- Riverdale Boro
- South Brunswick
- Union
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.