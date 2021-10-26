Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Nor'easter

Cecilia Levine
School buses
School buses Photo Credit: Pixabay

Several New Jersey school districts were closed or had delayed openings on Tuesday due to the Nor'easter.

Between 1 and 4 inches of rain were possible during the storm across the Garden State.

The following districts were closed:

  • Bayonne Public Schools
  • Butler Public Schools
  • Hazlet Township Public Schools
  • Jersey City School District
  • Montclair
  • Orange Public Schools
  • Paterson Public Schools

The following districts had delayed openings:

  • Harrison School District
  • Madison Public Schools
  • Mendham Boro
  • Milltown School District
  • Piscataway School District
  • Riverdale Boro
  • South Brunswick
  • Union 

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

