NJ Restaurant Juicy Platters Giving Free Meals To Health Care Workers

Halal and Mediterranean eatery Juicy Platters is offering a free meal to all healthcare workers “on the front lines” of the COVID-19 crisis.

The giveaway was announced in an Instagram video by the restaurant’s founder, Jaffar Wahdat, affectionately known as ‘Juicy Jaffar.’

"You guys are on the front lines," he said in the touching video.

“I have a baby sister that works in an emergency room down in Philly, and I know how hard you guys are working.”

Juicy Platters, which has locations in Hackensack, Fair Lawn and Harrison, serves a variety of wraps, salads, pitas and platters bursting with Mediterranean ingredients and flavors.

“This is something very close to my heart — our whole entire community appreciates what you’re doing,” Wahdat said.

Healthcare workers can redeem their free meal at www.juicyplatters.com/superhero .

“We’re here to serve you guys, just let us know anything you need — we’re here for you.”

