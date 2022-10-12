NJ Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees

The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County.

The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

It wasn't immediately clear what was on the victory menu.

Aaron Judge stopped by the kitchen to pose for a photo after completing one of the most impressive offensive regular seasons in history.

Judge went hitless in the opener, but earned a walk and scored a run in the win.

The restaurant tells Daily Voice that Judge is planning to stop by the Hackensack Street location for dinner with his family soon.

