Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

NJ Residents Will Need 'Real ID' To Board Domestic Flights In 2020

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Come October 2020, passengers will be asked to produce a "REAL ID" -- an ordinary drivers . license won't do.
Come October 2020, passengers will be asked to produce a "REAL ID" -- an ordinary drivers . license won't do. Photo Credit: United Facebook

New York and New Jersey residents are being urged to upgrade their drivers licenses due to a new rule for flying domestic.

Come October 2020, passengers will be asked to produce a "REAL ID" -- an ordinary drivers . license won't do.

REAL IDs are marked with a star to indicate they meet federal security standards.

Passports, federal government PIV cards or U.S. military IDs will still be accepted.

Visit your DMV to upgrade or click here for more info.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.