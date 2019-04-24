NJ Residents Will Need 'Real ID' To Board Domestic Flights In 2020

New York and New Jersey residents are being urged to upgrade their drivers licenses due to a new rule for flying domestic.

Come October 2020, passengers will be asked to produce a "REAL ID" -- an ordinary drivers . license won't do.

REAL IDs are marked with a star to indicate they meet federal security standards.

Passports, federal government PIV cards or U.S. military IDs will still be accepted.

Visit your DMV to upgrade or click here for more info.

