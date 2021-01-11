NJ Resident Wins $9.4M Playing Online Lottery 'Jackpocket'

One lucky Garden State resident is now a millionaire — more than nine times over — after winning a Pick 6 lottery drawing using the Jackpocket mobile app.

Carol, a healthcare worker from Union County, won $9.4 million, the largest sum won across all U.S. mobile gaming platforms to date, officials said.

More than 630,000 Jackpocket players have at least one 2021 win under their belts, with more than 7,000 users winning more than $100 multiple times, according to a Jackpocket news release.

Carol, who had been using the app to play Pick 6 and Jersey Cash 5 for more than a year, says she feels as though she’s “living in a dream” following the monumental win.

"We're always excited to see our users win big,” said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket CEO and Founder.

“This win not only allows us to reflect on the industry's immense growth in New Jersey, but also across the U.S. The Jackpocket team is invigorated by this historic moment in our mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery."

More than 120,000 Garden State users have won a combined $26 million since Jackpocket’s launch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.