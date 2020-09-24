Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

NJ Ranked Among Top 5 Happiest States In America -- Here's Why

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey is ranked the fourth happiest state in the U.S.
New Jersey is ranked the fourth happiest state in the U.S. Photo Credit: WalletHub

Whatever you've done to rationalize the hours lost to Turnpike traffic is apparently working.

A recent report by WalletHub ranks New Jersey the 4th happiest state in the U.S., all because people here know how to stay positive despite the circumstances. 

We're no Hawaii -- which comes in at No. 1 -- but according to WalletHub, we're doing pretty good for ourselves!

The website looked at 32 key metrics including the depression rates, positive COVID-19 tests and unemployment rates. Each was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being maximum happiness.

New Jersey -- which received a total of 64.10 points -- has the lowest share of adult depression, compared to West Virginia, which has the highest, the study says. New Jersey (tied with New York) also reportedly has the lowest suicide rate and the third-lowest divorce rate.

Click here for the full report.

