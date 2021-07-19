Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: POLL: One In 5 Americans Believes US Government Is Using COVID-19 Vaccine To Microchip Citizens
News

NJ Priest Among 2 Killed In Head-On Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Alfred Onyutha
Alfred Onyutha Photo Credit: Ugandan Catholics Online (original source unclear)

A Diocese of Camden priest was one of two victims killed in a head-on crash over the weekend.

Father Alfred Onyutha, 61, of Vineland, was in a Huyndai SUV, when he struck a 44-year-old Williamstown man in a Nissan SUV on Tuckahoe Road northbound at Sheridan Avenue around 9 p.m. July 16 in Franklin Township, authorities said.

The 44-year-old driver was extricated and flown to Cooper Trauma, and later died. Onyutha was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of 10 children, Onyutha was born Aug. 14, 1959, in Uganda. He was ordained on May 26, 1990, by Bishop Frederick Drandua in the Diocese of Nebbi, Uganda.

Onyutha has served in the Diocese of Camden since 2005.

His assignments since ordination were:

  • In the Diocese of Nebbi, four parish assignments over 15 years.
  • In the Diocese of Camden: Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point; Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights; Holy Angels Parish and Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury; Holy Family Parish, Sewell; and Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.