NJ Powerball Players Win $150K

A pair of Powerball players combined to win $150,000 in Saturday's game, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn to win the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Rotundo’s Liquors Deli & Food, 1040 Lake Dr., Clark in Union County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 15, drawing were: 03, 18, 37, 51, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Power Play was 2X.

Double Play Results

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play Power Ball drawn in the Double Play drawing for Saturday, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That ticket was sold at Pantry 1 Food Mart, 1502 Liberty St., Trenton in Mercer County.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Jan. 15, drawing were: 07, 16, 24, 53, and 62. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 24.

