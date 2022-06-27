NJ Powerball Lottery Player Wins $150K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Saturday, June 25, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The ticket was sold at Shoprite #585, 14-22 Prospect Ave., East Brunswick in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, June 25, drawing were: 06, 12, 20, 27, and 32. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $346 million for the Monday, June 27, drawing.

