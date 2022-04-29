NJ Police Can Now Pursue Stolen Vehicles, AG Says

Police in New Jersey can now pursue stolen vehicle thieves, state Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Friday, April 29.

Officers and officials at all levels of law enforcement in New Jersey welcomed the news -- with one caveat: A repeal or readjustment of bail reform must be next.

Platkin's move, which is effective immediately, reverses a policy update made by his predecessor, Gurbir S. Grewal, in December 2020.

"Based upon recommendations from Law enforcement executives, county prosecutors and OPIA (Office of Public Integrity and Accountability) staff, I have determined that several revisions to the policy are appropriate in order to address crime trends, particularly an increase in violent crime, stolen vehicles and bias crimes," Platkin wrote in a memo to all law enforcement chiefs and county prosecutors.

Under the new directive, police can now pursue criminals for stolen vehicles as well as:

Weapons or explosives possession;

Home burglaries;

Receiving a stolen vehicle;

Bias intimidation.

Police throughout New Jersey were buzzing Friday about what they unanimously called a "common sense" move.

"The uptick in stolen cars has tripled," one chief told Daily Voice. "We think that a major reason is these guys know we can't chase."

The new pursuit policy should be just the beginning, law enforcers said. Otherwise, it would just be wasted, they said.

"This is a step in the right direction," a chief in Bergen County said. "Now we need bail reform reformed and legislation that makes two or more actors conspiracy to commit auto theft a high-degree crime, like organized retail theft.

"When people prove that they shouldn't be loose in society, then they shouldn't be loose in society," he said.

"The punishment has to fit the crime," another chief said. "These guys have to go to jail."

The controversial policy enacted 16 months ago limited police pursuits in New Jersey to those involving the most serious crimes -- murder, rape, robbery, for instance -- in an attempt to reduce the number of chases that could hurt or kill civilians or officers.

The policy prohibited police from chasing car thieves, or those driving reportedly stolen vehicles, purely on the basis of the theft, speed or evasive driving.

State authorities said at the time that it would keep officers responding to one danger from "creating an even greater danger to the public."

New Jersey got a different result, unfortunately, as car thefts exploded. The thieves -- who had always worked at night -- even began operating in the daytime, openly defying authorities to pursue them.

Those who aren't aware of the policy change are in for a surprise.

