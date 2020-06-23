NJ Playgrounds, Amusement Parks Can Reopen July 2

Outdoor amusement parks, waterparks and playgrounds can reopen with limitations Thursday July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday, adding New Jersey has reached the latter portion of Stage 2 of reopening.

The amusement and water parks -- including rides on Jersey Shore boardwalks -- will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity, the governor said. Face coverings will be required and strict hygiene protocols will be fully implemented, he said. Rides will be sanitized and will accommodate social distancing measures.

Playgrounds have been closed since mid-March, as one of the many statewide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Guidelines were being finalized and are forthcoming.

"Social distancing works," Murphy said.

"Social distancing is the only thing that has allowed us to crush the curves over the past three months and what has allowed us to catch up to a virus that has no vaccine and no proven therapeutic."

Monday marked the second week of Stage 2, when barbershops and beauty salons and pools reopened. Outdoor dining has also resumed, with indoor dining set to reopen July 22.

Indoor dining can resume on July 2 at 25 percent capacity. Malls can reopen June 29 at 50 percent capacity.

