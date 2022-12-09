NJ Pilot Suing Billionaire Passenger, Wife After Contracting COVID On Private Flight: Report

A New Jersey pilot is suing a billionaire passenger for negligence after contracting COVID on a private flight, forcing him to quarantine for two weeks and cancel other work — work that the billionaire promised to reimburse him for and later backed out of, according to a report from DailyRecord.

The suit, filed in Morris County Superior Court on Monday, claims that pilot Adam Toombs contracted the virus after flying billionaire Stephen Deckoff’s wife, Pamela, and several friends to Miami in December 2020 — but on the way back, they insisted on adding Pamela’s friend Allegra Blinken who likely knew she had COVID and intentionally withheld the fact because she needed to get back to New York, the report says.

Despite Toombs telling passengers to wear face masks, Blinken reportedly entered the cockpit without one and coughed numerous times "within two feet" of his direction. The flight resulted in the pilot having to cancel three flights and quarantine in a hotel days before Christmas in order to protect his children and his wife, who has a compromised immune system, the outlet says citing the suit.

About two months later, Deckoff, according to Forbes to be a cofounder of Connecticut’s Black Diamond Capital Management and Kidder, Peabody & Co.’s former senior vice president, and the top #359 richest American with a $3B net worth, told Toombs that he wouldn’t be reimbursing the pilot for any of his costs after all.

