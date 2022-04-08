NJ Pair Killed In NY Crash Were Set To Play In Sikh Basketball Tournament: Officials

Two New Jerseyans both with bright futures were among three victims killed last month in a fiery Long Island crash.

Puneet Singh, of Iselin, Amarjit Singh, of Hazlet and Harpaul Multani, of Queens — all 23 — were set to play in the Sikh Hoops NY tournament the weekend they were killed, according to Congressional candidate Reema Rasool.

Puneet, was heading east on the Northern State Parkway when his vehicle veered off the road and struck multiple trees on the southbound shoulder around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County, NY State Police Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim said.

The car then burst into flames near Exit 30 in North Hempstead, killing Puneet, his rear-seat passenger, Amarjit, and the front-seat passenger, Harpaul Multani, also died.

A GoFundMe page honoring Amarjit had raised more than $45,600 as of Thursday, Aug. 4.

Vledictorian of Henry Hudson High School (Class of 2017), Amarjit went on to pursue a Bachelor's in mechanical engineering at Rugers University and graduated with high honors in 2021.

"He had a very promising career at AEA Systems in Cranbury, New Jersey where all of his co-workers and managers spoke very highly of him," the page reads. "They were astonished by Amarjit's ability to grasp his complex workload so quickly.

"Even though Amarjit had just begun at this new job a few months ago, his managers and leadership at the company saw that he had a bright future. They even said that Amarjit would have been promoted to a manager position very soon, on the accelerated track compared to his peers."

Puneet's obituary said he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 2017 before pursuing business at Kean University. Dedicated to his family business, Puneet was also "devoted to bettering his health and motivating others to do the same," his obituary reads.

"He spent countless hours training at the gym, pushing himself to be in the best shape possible. He especially enjoyed playing basketball and competed in various tournaments including the Sikh Games, Carteret Games, Sikh Hoops, and more."

The collision is still under investigation and the state police are asking anyone with information to call 631- 756-3300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.