NJ Orders Six Flags El Toro Rollercoaster Shuttered After 19 Injured

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the shutdown of the El Toro rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure after at least 19 people were hurt.

A total of 14 people were treated at the scene and another five were hospitalized for evaluation, officials said.

The 19-story tall wooden coaster reportedly "lurched forward," injuring passengers who were getting off the rider, at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

The ride had been "red-tagged" by the state last summer after a partial derailment.

The amusement park in Jackson Township was closing down when the accident occurred, Six Flags officials said

“Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro this evening,” said Gabriel Darretta, a Six Flags spokesperson. “Five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. The ride is closed for inspection.”

The state Department of Community Affairs had red-tagged the rollercoaster after an incident on June 29, 2021, meaning that it was shut down and placed under an engineering review.

Among wooden coasters, its height of 181 feet ranks fourth in the world, its drop height of 176 feet ranks second, and its maximum speed of 70 mph ranks third.

