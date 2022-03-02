NJ Newlyweds' Pride Flag Vandalized During Hawaiian Honeymoon (VIDEO)

Coming out was difficult for Natalie Ferrazzano.

It was about 4.5 years ago, and she wanted to live her truth.

The following year, she met her future wife: Kara Ferrazzano. That was when she began to feel free.

The two married last September, and as the saying goes, they lived happily ever after. Mostly...

While honeymooning in Hawaii last month, the newlyweds got some bad news from their neighbor back home in Bloomfield: Someone had ripped down the gay flag on their porch, and ripped a pride sign from their garden.

Kara and Natalie checked their Ring doorbell footage and, sure enough, at 11:53 a.m. on Feb. 21, a young man was captured walking onto their lawn and doing just that.

Bloomfield police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for information placed Wednesday, March 2.

The incident brought up some tough feelings for both women, but for Natalie, in particular.

"I was so sad and my wife was really angry," said Natalie, 35. I was like, why would someone hate me because of who I love? I was just so ashamed and crying on my honeymoon.

"I was really hysterical in the most beautiful place in the world."

Kara and Natalie reported the incident to police right away, and then posted about the incident on the Neighbors app. It was there that the support started to pour in.

"We feel proud that despite this horrible situation, we moved to a place that does love and accept us," Kara said.

While coming out was one of the most challenging things Natalie has ever done, and this incident was upsetting, she'll never hide her true self from the world again.

"I adore my wife," she said. "It is so important to choose love and happiness."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.