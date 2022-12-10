NJ Navy SEAL Died Of Pneumonia, Officers Disciplined: Reports

A Navy SEAL candidate from Monmouth County died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing grueling "Hell Week" training, according to Navy officials and a new report.

A Naval Special Warfare Command investigation found seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, died on Feb. 4 "in the line of duty, not because of his own misconduct."

The training was at the Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, California.

Three U.S. Navy officers who oversaw the "Hell Week" training have been disciplined, according to news reports.

The Navy issued letters of warning to Capt. Brian Drechsler, the commanding officer of the Naval Special Warfare Center; Capt. Bradley Geary, the former commanding officer of the Basic Training Command, and a senior medical officer, CBS News reported.

The medical examiner’s autopsy report found that there was no evidence of performance-enhancing drugs in Mullen’s system and that they did not contribute to his death, NBC News reported.

Naval Education and Training Command is conducting a separate investigation into Mullen’s death as well as “the broader circumstances that were raised by Mullen’s death,” the Navy said in a statement.

