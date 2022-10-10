NJ Native Keeps His 'Jeopardy!' Win Streak Alive

A native of New Jersey vies for his seventh straight win on Monday night, Oct. 10.

Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is on a six-day winning streak in which he has won $162,080.

Pannullo's also guaranteed a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year.

On the Friday, Oct. 7, episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service operations manager, how he plans to spend his earnings.

Cris quickly replied: "In this economy, Ken. I'm just throwing it all under my mattress. The hard part is going to be getting it all flat so I'm not laying on a lumpy mattress, but with some time I'll get it done."

"If you're thinking we send a briefcase of twenties, let me disabuse you," Jennings replied.

Cris hit back: "Ones or tens preferably."

Before Jeopardy!, Pannullo was also on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2018, winning a total of $5,000.

Jennings holds the all-time Jeopardy! record with 74 straight wins, in which he totaled $2,520,700.

