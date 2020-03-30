NJ National Guard Captain Is 1st Coronavirus Death In U.S. Military

A captain in the New Jersey Army National Guard has died of the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday night.

U.S. Army Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok of Jackson died on Saturday, seven days after being hospitalized.

Hickok is the first U.S. service member to die of the coronavirus, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

Hickok was originally from Jackson and served as a drilling guardsman and physician’s assistant, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

"I’m heartbroken by the loss," Murphy wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family."

Hickok is currently a Pennsylvania resident and died at a hospital in Pennsylvania, according to Murphy.

Hickok's wife made it a point to ask Murphy to reiterate the fact that everyone should stay home to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Though he is not counted in New Jersey’s death toll, "this hurts no less,” Murphy said.

Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, was among those offering condolences.

“Our thoughts are with his family & friends. All of us are likely to know people directly affected by this virus in the coming weeks,” Lengyel tweeted.

New Jersey has at least 16,636 coronavirus cases including 198 deaths, Murphy said at a Monday news briefing.

