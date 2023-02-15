NJ Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Lost Brother In 2015, Was Expecting Baby With Wife

A Jersey City motorcyclist killed in a crash last week leaves his parents mourning the loss of yet another son, and a pregnant wife due next month.

Desmond A. Gomes was riding his motorcycle on Route 80 when he was struck by a tractor trailer on Friday, Feb. 10 in Warren County, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Gomes, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe for his family, Gomes had been expecting a baby with his wife, who is due in March.

Desmond's older brother, John Gomes, worked for the US Army but died in 2015, the GoFundMe campaign says.

Additionally, his father, Ranjeet, has battles stomach cancer and suffers various ailments including heart and gall bladder problems. He will soon need surgery for a hernia. His mother, Magdalina, works in a day care.

"The Gomes family needs monetary help for the funeral service, hernia surgery, and to support the new baby," the campaign reads.

"Desmond was working two jobs to meet the needs of the family. With his sudden demise, the family has fallen into grave financial burden. The money will also be used to partly pay for the mortgage of their home in New Jersey."

