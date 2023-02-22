Contact Us
NJ Mom Gets Life Without Parole For Death, Dismemberment Of Toddler

Nakira Griner
Nakira Griner Photo Credit: Bridgeton PD/ Facebook (Nakira Griner)

A 28-year-old mom from Cumberland County was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old son, authorities said.

Nakira M. Griner, of Bridgeton, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Griner was previously found guilty on Jan 4 of first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, tampering with evidence, false public alarm and child endangerment.

The verdict came after a two-week jury trial.

The charges were based on events that occurred on Feb. 8, 2019. Griner reported her 23-month-old son Daniel Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store, Webb-McRae said. 

The child’s desecrated remains were located on the defendant’s property later that evening. An autopsy concluded the child died from blunt force trauma, the prosecutor said.

In addition to life on the murder count, Griner was sentenced to an additional consecutive seven years for the desecration of human remains.

