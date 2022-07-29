NJ Mom Convicted Of Suffocating Baby For Getting In Way Of Her Affair: Prosecutor

A Camden County jury has convicted a mother of three in the suffocation of her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part because he was getting in the way of her affair.

Heather Reynolds, 44, of Sicklerville, was convicted of murder and additional charges connected to the May 2018 death of her 17-month-old son, Axel, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.

Reynolds also was accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill an ex-boyfriend who spoke to police about the case. She was acquitted on that conspiracy charge.

On Thursday, July 28, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Reynolds for murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child.

“A lot of people worked very hard to get justice for this child. I’m grateful for their efforts and appreciate the time and attention that the jury gave this case,” said CCPO Homicide Section Chief Peter Gallagher who represents the state in this matter.

On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township police responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence, in Marcia Court, Sicklerville.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy found the cause of the child’s death was asphyxia.

Trace levels of isopropyl alcohol were found in the boy's system, which led the medical examiner to conclude that a wipe containing the substance was placed over Axel's face to suffocate him.

Reynolds was arrested on June 13, 2019, and has been held without bail since then.

Sentencing of Reynolds is scheduled for October 2022.

