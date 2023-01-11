NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize.

There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing.

The $1 million ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing were: 07, 13, 14, 15, and 18. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

