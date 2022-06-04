Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor: Yonkers Money Launderer Had $11,691 Cash Stashed In No-Longer-Secret Car Box
News

NJ Mayor 'Ashamed' Of Using Racial Slur

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Mayor Bonaccorso's Apology to the Community
Mayor Bonaccorso's Apology to the Community Video Credit: Our Clark Media

A mayor in New Jersey has apologized for using a racial slur that was captured on secret video recordings, NJ Advance Media reports.

Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso stated in a nearly five-minute video that the remarks were a "mistake" and that he is "embarrassed and ashamed," adding that he has changed.

The Republican politician was accused of using the N-word and the term "spooks" to describe Black people, as well as criticizing female officers, the outlet says.

Even after NJ Advance Media revealed that the township hid the 2020 recordings from the public eye in a legal settlement, paying $400,000 to a whistleblower, the investigation continues.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.