NJ Marine, 33, Killed By Missile Helping In Ukraine, Organization Says

Pete Reed, a 33-year-old New Jersey native and global activist, died helping civilians in Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 2.

Reed was "actively aiding in the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians when his evacuation vehicle was hit with a reported missile in Bakhmut," according to Global Outreach Doctors.

A Bordentown native and US Marine veteran, Reed served as the country director for the nonprofit, and founded Global Response Medicine, a different nonprofit.

"The GoDocs team is devastated by this news, as are our humanitarian aid partners in Ukraine and around the world," GoDocs said. "Pete was a beacon of humanitarian work – an incredible visionary, leader, compassionate care provider, and an inspiration to us all.

"He selflessly dedicated his life in service to others, especially those affected by disaster and war."

A former rifleman in the Marines, Reed was deployed twice to Afghanistan and worked as a ski instructor before he started his humanitarian career, according to his bio on the GoDocs website.

Reed worked with Team Rubicon in New Jersey following Hurricane Sandy, helped train Haitian EMTs, lead Kurdish medical teams and aided more than 10,000 trauma patients at frontline clinics during the Battle for Mosul in Iraq, GoDocs says.

Reed was five months into aiding in the Battle for Mosul in 2017 when he founded Global Response Medicine alongside Derek Coleman, its website says. GRM is a nonprofit that combines military veterans and medical experts who are deployed overseas in times of crisis.

