NJ Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize Playing NY Lottery

A New Jersey man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Anthony Young, a resident of Lawrence, claimed the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Dec. 14, 2021, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Young received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers for the drawing were 15 19 23 38 39 Cash Ball 04.

The lottery ticket was purchased at Sajjad Zaheer Newsstand, which is located at 233 West 77th St. in Manhattan, NY Lottery said.

