NJ Man Who Shared Infant Porn, Bestiality Pics Gets 8 Years In Fed Pen

Shared videos and photos of men abusing young children -- and even infants -- are sending a South Jersey man to federal prison for a plea-bargained eight years.

Bruce Jackson, 32, must serve just about all of the sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents said they found files 61 videos and seven photos shared on a public peer-to-peer network from the IP address of a Bridgeton home in Cumberland County owned by the mother of Jackson’s children.

The images included one of a man and pre-pubescent female, both naked, having oral and anal sex and masturbating, as well as sadomasochism and bestiality, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden.

Agents raided the home in August 2018 and seized several devices, as well as a thumb drive found with Jackson’s wallet and ID in a backpack, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Although the drive was protected by encryption and a password, forensic investigators opened it after finding the same password on Jackson’s iPhone – a combination of his initials and birth date, the federal complaint says.

They found more than 300 child porn videos on the thumb drive, two dozen of which matched those first found online, Honig said.

Jackson “admitted that he used the peer-to-peer file-sharing program to make images and videos of child sexual abuse available for others to download from his computer,” the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than go to trial, he accepted a deal from the government and pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

In addition to the federal prison term, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender during a video-conferenced hearing earlier this month.

Honig credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations’ Cherry Hill office leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha K. Nye of her Criminal Division in Trenton and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Harberg of Honig’s Criminal Division in Camden.

