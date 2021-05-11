NJ Man Nabbed With More Than $15K In Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Cash, Authorities Say

A five-week investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in one New Jersey town has yielded to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and an arrest, authorities say.

Brian Kirchner, 35, of the 300 block of Stelko Avenue Lopatcong Township, New Jersey, was arrested following a warranted search of his 2016 Honda Civic in the area of Union Square in Phillipsburg on Thursday, according to a release by the Warren County prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer.

The investigation was conducted by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office with the assistance of six local police departments, according to the release.

The warranted search lead to the discovery and seizure of the following, according to the release:

$2,247 in cash

Quarter pound of methamphetamine, estimated street value between $2,400 and $3,600

One pound of methamphetamine, estimated street value of between $10,000 and $15,000

One pound of marijuana, estimated to have a street value between $1,000 and $3,500

The total value of cash and narcotics seized has an estimated street value of between $15,727 and $24,427, authorities said.

Kirchner was charged with the following, according to the release:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than five ounces of CDS (methamphetamine), a first degree offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than a half ounce of CDS (methamphetamine), a second degree offense in violation (3 Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than a half ounce of

CDS (methamphetamine), a second degree offense in violation (2 Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS within 500 feet from a public park, a second degree offense in violation (two counts)

If he is found guilty on all counts, Kirchner faces a maximum of 90 years in New Jersey State Prison, per state law.

Kirchner was held in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion, according to the release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.