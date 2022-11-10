NJ Man Kidnapped 2 Young Girls To Sexually Abuse One At NY Hotel: Report

A 19-year-old New Jersey man was behind bars months for kidnapping two young girls from their home in upstate New York, and sexually assaulting one, authorities said.

The man, identified by WNYT as Yusef Illeez, of Cherry Hill, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, following a joint investigation that included State Police, Schenectady County Child Protective Services, and the FBI.

According to New York State Police, Illeez kidnapped the girls, ages 9 and 11, from their Schenectady home in January 2022 after meeting one of them online.

He allegedly took them to a hotel, where he sexually abused the 11-year-old girl and tried raping her, before dropping her off down the street from her house, having brought the younger girl home earlier, WNYT says.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Illeez’ arrest on Thursday, Oct. 27. He was arrested the following day by authorities in New Jersey and held at the Camden County jail until Tuesday, Nov. 8, when he was extradited to Schenectady County.

Investigators determined he had met the girls on an app called Yubo, which is geared toward younger audiences, WNYT reports.

The outlet said investigators found child pornography on Illeez’ computer and phone, along with evidence he tried engaging in sexual contact with other children.

Illeez now faces multiple charges, including two counts of kidnapping, attempted rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. Following his arraignment in Schenectady County Court Thursday, Nov. 10, a judge ordered him held without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.