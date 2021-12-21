NJ Man Gets Nearly 7 Years In Fed Pen For Downloading Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

A Union County man is headed to federal prison for nearly seven years for downloading more than 600 images of child sexual abuse.

Joseph Hinksmon, 42, of Cranford, will have to serve just about all of the 70-month plea-bargained sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Hinksmon was arrested by the FBI after downloading the videos and photos during a two-week period in July 2019, authorities said.

Rather than go to trial, the former NJIT academic scholar took a deal from the government, pleading guilty via videoconference with a U.S. District Court judge in Newark in early May to receipt of child pornography.

As part of the agreement, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi also sentenced Hinksmon to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $75,000.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey E. Zyriek Enriquez of his Violent Crimes Unit in Newark.

