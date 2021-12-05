NJ Man Dies Trying To Light Fire Pit, Report Says

A 56-year-old Union County man died while trying to light a fire pit but instead sparked an explosion that may have killed him, RLS Media reports.

Officers arriving at the home on Warwick Road in Hillside found the man with burns covering nearly 75 percent of his body just before 4 p.m. Monday, the outlet said.

The man likely used an unknown accelerant to light the fire pit, causing an explosion.

Hillside police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

