NJ Man Dies Trying To Light Fire Pit, Police Say

A 56-year-old Union County man died while trying to light a fire pit but instead sparked an explosion that may have killed him, local police said.

Officers arriving at the home on Warwick Road in Hillside found the man with burns covering nearly 75 percent of his body just before 4 p.m. Monday, Hillside Police Det. Natalie Ogonowski said.

The man likely added an unknown accelerant to light the fire pit, causing an explosion, Ogonowki said.

