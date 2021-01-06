NJ Man Arrested With 29 Bricks Of Heroin In Pennsylvania, Say State Police

Twenty-nine bricks of heroin and eight grams of fentanyl were found by Pennsylvania State Police during a traffic stop of a New Jersey man, according to state police.

Altamir Baldwin, 28 of Woodbridge, was stopped for a traffic violation near mile marker 68.2 on Interstate 81 near Harrisburg on May 27, say PSP.

In the passenger's side of the vehicle, 25 bricks of suspected heroin and eight grams of suspected fentanyl were found.

An additional four bricks of heroin were found on Baldwin.

Baldwin has been charged with the following:

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (2 Counts)

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia M Intent/Possession Of Controlled Substance by Person Not Regulated (2 Counts)

M Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use

He was held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10 at 1:30 p.m.

