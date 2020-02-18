Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: State DOT Worker From River Edge Charged With Raping Pre-Teen
News

NJ Lottery Ticket Winner Sold In Ocean County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A winning $70,000 state Lottery ticket was sold at the 91 Exit Farmers Market in Brick.
A winning $70,000 state Lottery ticket was sold at the 91 Exit Farmers Market in Brick. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky New Jersey lottery tickets matched all five numbers drawn, splitting the $140,108 Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Each winning ticket is worth $70,054. One of them was sold at the 91 Exit Farmer Market on Lanes Mill Road in Brick Township.

The winning numbers were 05, 09, 14, 23 and 24 and the XTRA number was 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Sicklerville BP station in Williamstown. (Gloucester County)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.