NJ Lottery Ticket Winner Sold In Ocean County

Two lucky New Jersey lottery tickets matched all five numbers drawn, splitting the $140,108 Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Each winning ticket is worth $70,054. One of them was sold at the 91 Exit Farmer Market on Lanes Mill Road in Brick Township.

The winning numbers were 05, 09, 14, 23 and 24 and the XTRA number was 03.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Sicklerville BP station in Williamstown. (Gloucester County)

