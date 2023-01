One New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Monday, Jan. 9, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second-tier prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. Jackpocket is an online app used to play lottery numbers.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 9, drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52. The Cash Ball was: 01.

