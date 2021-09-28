NJ Lottery Player Scores $1,000 A Week For Life

How does an extra grand a week for life sound?

A New Jersey Lottery player got just that, winning the CASH4LIFE ticket from Monday's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Stop & Shop on Bridge Avenue in Point Pleasant.

The winning numbers were: 03, 10, 11, 21 and 46. The Cash Ball was: 03.

Two tickets won $2,500 by matching four white balls and the Cash Ball.

One of those tickets doubled the prize to $5,000 with the Doubler option.

Moreover, 12,222 players won $70,221 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with another 3,040 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER.

