NJ Lottery Officials Reveal Names Of Winners Taking Home Prizes Totaling $1.5 Million

Fifteen lucky New Jersey Lottery players have cashed in on $1.5 million in "Replay Party" prizes, state officials said.

The New Jersey Lottery Million Dollar Replay Party was held on Wednesday night.

Patricia Guner of Trenton is the Garden State's newest millionaire as the top prizewinner. Guner's name was announced along with 14 other grand prize finalists who will split $500,000. (See Chart)

The event was broadcast virtually from the War Memorial in Trenton, where 400 quarterfinalists hoped their names would be pulled and announced as finalist winners.

In addition to the $1,000,000 grand prize, there were two $100,000 prizes, three $50,000 prizes, four $25,000 prizes, and five $10,000 prizes.

15 lucky New Jersey Lottery players are taking home a total of $1,500,000 from the Replay Million Dollar Party in Trenton. New Jersey Lottery

Also, 30 non-finalist viewers won prizes for watching online.

Plus, state Lottery officials randomly picked 10 of the 400 quarterfinalists' names awarding them $1,000 each.

Other lesser prizes -- including Scratch-Off tickers worth $200 -- were given out as well.

