NJ Lottery New Year's Raffle Ticket Worth $25K Sold At 7-Eleven

The fifth and final $25,000 New Year's Raffle ticket has been announced.

The number of the winning ticket is #043343 and it was sold at 7-Eleven #22254, 300 Greentree Church Road, Evesham Township in Burlington County.

That also happened to be the third consecutive winning raffle ticket worth $25,000 sold at a 7-Eleven store.

Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle. Only 500,000 tickets total are available for sale, with a New Year’s Day Grand Prize Drawing for $2 million. There also will be 100 prizes worth $5,000 apiece drawn and 900 prizes worth $500 apiece.

The Grand Prize Drawing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Tickets are only $20 and there is still time to get in the game.

The Nov. 29 winning raffle ticket was sold in Secaucus, Hudson County.

The Dec. 6 winning raffle ticket was sold in Clifton, Passaic County.

The Dec. 13 winning raffle ticket was sold in Edison, Middlesex County.

And the Dec. 20 winning raffle ticket was sold in Verona, Essex County.

