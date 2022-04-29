NJ Lottery Makes Another Millionaire, 14 Richer By Thousands

The Garden State has one more millionaire thanks to the New Jersey Lottery.

Ronald Demura, of Lawrenceville, stood up in shock as his name was called as the grand prize winner during the NJ Lottery's Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

A regular Lottery player who plays consistently at the same two retailers near his home, Demura came to the Million Dollar Replay hoping to win something.

When his name was called to win the million dollar prize, he couldn't believe it. His wife and the rest of the room cheered as he began walking toward the winners’ table.

Demura has been retired for a few years, enjoying life with his family. Now he will get to pay off his house and, hopefully, his wife can join him in retirement.

The following individuals also took home prizes:

Fourteen other Lottery players won prizes ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 as part of the Grand Prize Drawing.

Throughout 2021, New Jersey Lottery players from all over the state submitted their non-winning instant tickets online for a second chance to win big prizes. Each quarter, 100 names were selected and awarded a $250 prize, as well as entry into today’s Grand Prize Drawing.

An additional 19 raffle prizes were awarded to Million Dollar Replay finalists in attendance at the event today: seven $1,000 drawings, seven $300 Scratch-Offs drawings, and five gift basket drawings (containing $200 in Scratch-Offs plus Lottery swag).

In addition to these drawings, there were 16 prizes drawn for the livestream sweepstakes open to the public, including one gift basket and 15 $200 Scratch-Off prizes. Guests also enjoyed the photo booth and prize wheels that provided many other opportunities to win.

