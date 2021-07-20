NJ Kosher Markets Bounce Ben & Jerry's For Boycott Of 'Occupied Palestinian Territory'

Kosher markets across New Jersey have discontinued sales of Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company announced it will stop selling in "occupied Palestinian territory."

Ben & Jerry's fans have said that conducting sales in Israel flies in the face of its liberal image.

The Vermont-based ice cream giant agreed, announcing Monday that it's not renewing its license with the Israeli manufacturer after it expires at the end of 2022.

"We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)," Ben & Jerry's said in a statement. "[We] hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners."

Following the move, several kosher supermarkets in New Jersey announced they were discontinuing the sale of Ben & Jerry's ice cream in protest.

These include:

Cedar Market, Teaneck;

Glatt Express, Teaneck;

Grand & Essex, Bergenfield;

Seasons, Clifton;

Seasons, Lakewood.

Ben & Jerry’s has conducted business in Israel with a licensee partner since 1987 and has apparently been working to change that, its website reads.

"Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement," the company said. "We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the decision "antisemitic," while Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was "morally wrong."

