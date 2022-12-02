NJ Inmate Beaten Dead 'Always Took Care Of His Family,' Relative Says

Relatives of Martin Sanchez, a 41-year-old inmate and Newark native who was beaten to death in a New Jersey State Prison, called him a family man.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating the recent homicide that occurred at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

“He always took care of his family and defended them in any way," said a relative of Sanchez's.

At 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, authorities were notified that Sanchez was unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae He was later pronounced dead by responding medical authorities.

John Makos, a corrections officer at the prison, earlier this month admitted to physically assaulting inmates "for actual, perceived, and fabricated violations of the prison’s rules," resulting in injury to the victims, federal officials said.

The matter continues to be under active investigation. Anyone wishing to share information may contact CCP Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit tips at CCPO.TIPS.

