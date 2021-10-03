NJ Increases Limit On Indoor Dining, Gyms, Salons To 50 Percent

New Jersey businesses will soon be able to accommodate even more patrons inside.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the limit on indoor gatherings will increase to 50 percent effective March 19.

The order pertains to restaurants, fitness clubs and gyms, recreation and amusement facilities, barber shops, salons and other personal care businesses.

The indoor capacity limit was set at 35 percent for the past five weeks.

Indoor gatherings that are not religious services, funerals, weddings, political events, memorial services or performances will be capped at 25 individuals, up from 10. Similarly, outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50, up from 25.

We feel confident in the steps announced today given the data we’ve been seeing over the past five weeks.



On 2/5, when our restaurant capacity last changed, our hospitals were treating nearly 2,900 patients.



That number has come down by 1,000 and been consistent since then. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 10, 2021

